IG to Citizens: Refrain from Jungle Justice

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has warned citizens to refrain from taking laws into their hands and report any suspected criminal activities to the nearest police division or formation around them for necessary action.



Egbetokun also condemned in totality, acts of jungle justice no matter the level of provocation.

The IG’s warning followed the gruesome murder of Uromchi Okorocha by youths of Enohia Itim Village, in Afikpo LGA, over witchcraft allegations.



A statement by Force Spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the efforts of the police are constant reaffirmation of the dedication to bring to book perpetrators of heinous acts of crime in the society.

According to him, “On the 3rd of January 2025, Police operatives attached to the Ebonyi State Command arrested 17 suspects in Enohia Itim Village, Afikpo LGA, for the alleged murder of one Uromchi Okorocha ‘m,’ who was accused by local youths of being involved in the killing of several individuals through alleged witchcraft and spiritual means.



According to the Force Spokesperson, “The suspects had mobilized and apprehended the deceased, but instead of handing him over to legal authorities and committing to the rule of law, they decided to take laws into their hands, becoming judge, jury and executioner.



“The police operatives of the Uwanna Division mobilized tactical teams to the scene on a rescue mission but the angry mob had already killed and burned Mr. Okorocha before the arrival of the Police team”.

The Force Spokesperson also disclosed that police operatives attached to the Imo State Command successfully executed a daring rescue operation that led to the safe liberation of four kidnapped hostages.



The operation, he said was carried out on Saturday, January 4th 2025, after the operatives received a distress call reporting the abduction of four persons in Umuokanne, Ohaji LGA, Imo State.

He said the police operatives swiftly swung into action, locating the criminal hideout and engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun-duel, during which two of the kidnappers were neutralized.



“The success of the operation led to the rescue of the four victims and the recovery of one Ak-47 rifle, one Ak-47 magazine and 21 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition.

“The Force reaffirms its resolute devotion to combatting heinous crimes such as this, and assures members of the public that efforts to rid criminal elements from our society will continue relentlessly, ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

“The IG once again reiterates the unwavering commitment of the Force to public safety and justice for victims of violent crimes,” he stated.

Encouraging citizens to engage with security agencies by providing useful intelligence to prevent crime, Egbetokun assured that the Force remains ever committed to ensuring a safe environment for everyone.