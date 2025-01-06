Gas Explosion Injures over 20 Persons in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Over 20 persons, including a pregnant woman and her children, were critically wounded at the weekend, following a gas explosion that occurred at the Orazi axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Other victims, THISDAY learnt, were passers-by. Many of the injured were rushed to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt.



Eyewitnesses in the area disclosed that the explosion occurred in a gas refilling shop, when a technician who runs the place was said to be fixing a faulty cylinder.

It was gathered that immediately the cylinder exploded, it affected other cylinders inside the shop, triggering multiple explosions, even as the welder said to be the first victim. Besides, it affected some surrounding buildings as most of the occupants fled for their lives.



A relative of one of the victims who did not mention his name told journalists that the owner of the shop has been selling gas for years in the area without experiencing such an incident.

He said his in-law and her husband who were affected in the explosion were rushed to the hospital for treatment, lamenting that they had spent over N500, 000.



He lamented: “I was just called in the evening about the incident because my sister in-law and the husband were involved. When my wife picked the call, her countenance changed immediately.

“So I asked what happened. She said it was a gas explosion and that her sister is at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital. I lost my appetite and immediately drove to the hospital. I know how Orazi is. There are many shops scattered all over just for people to survive.”



Speaking further, the relative said: “But this is somebody who also refills their cylinders. He has been there for sometime now and he is also doing welding work. Sometimes, you will see him welding perforated cylinders without following the normal procedure. Maybe he feels that because the cylinder is empty you can carry out any work but it is not done that way.



“So as a result of that, the gas exploded and affected the cylinders inside. The other families affected were my brother-in-law, the wife, their two children and himself. They just came back from evangelism.

“They just branched to say hello and that was how they joined. One of my uncles was just passing by and stopped to greet his two grandchildren with him. He too was affected. That was how it happened.



“They are all at the intensive unit taking treatment. So far about N500, 000 has gone for drugs and other treatment. We are not talking about the children. We are running my uncle’s expenses while some other person is running that of the children. It is quite unfortunate what we are seeing this January.”



Another source who called a Radio Station on Sunday evening to report the incident said a pregnant woman was affected in the explosion, adding that it caused a huge fire, burning houses too.

“About 20 people were burnt, but no death. Let the government come to their aid because this is the beginning of the year,” he pleaded. At the time of filing this report, the State Police Command had yet to react to the incident.