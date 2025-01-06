Aiyedatiwa Declares 3-Day Mourning in Honour of Late SSG, Temitayo OluwatuyiFidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, yesterday, declared a three-day mourning and prayers in honour of the late Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Temitayo Oluwatuyi.



The late SSG died on Saturday at an undisclosed hospital. He was involved in a ghastly car accident on Sunday, 15th December, 2024, while traveling to Ibadan and was subsequently hospitalised.

However, Aiyedatiwa declared that the 3-day mourning and prayer would hold from Sunday, 5th to Tuesday, 7th January.



The governor, who also led members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to his wife and members of his family, in Akure, said the deceased was a recurring decimal in the politics and governance of Ondo State, adding that the history of the state would not be complete without a mention of his impacts.

The governor, who also spoke, via a video call, with the children of the deceased, who were abroad extolled the virtues of Oluwatuyi, describing him as a complete gentleman, who conducted his public and private life with decorum and humility.



Aiyedatiwa prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and promised the support of the government for the family at this difficult time.

In the condolence register, the governor wrote: “Hon Tayo Oluwatuyi, you came, you lived, you performed your God-given tasks and impacted lives.

“You have decided to leave us at a time we never expected but God said it is time to come home. May you have rest at the bosom of your creator, God. Amen.”