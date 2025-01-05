  • Thursday, 13th March, 2025

Elizabeth Atekoja Named Tech Innovator of the Year

Life & Style | 2 months ago

Digital transformation expert and innovator, Elizabeth Atekoja has been awarded  ‘Tech Innovator of the Year  at the Governor’s Arts and Heritage Awards, GAHAWARDs in Lagos, recently

Atekoja’s groundbreaking work in financial technology, particularly through her platform FinancialRatesNG, was recognized for its innovative approach to simplifying financial decision-making for businesses and individuals in Nigeria.

GAHAWARDs recognises trailblazing individuals and organisations  who have demonstrated  exceptional leadership and innovation. The  2024 edition of the award  is themed, “Celebrating Excellence & Innovation”.

Atekoja  leadership and expertise span education, healthcare and financial technology. She was honoured for her contributions to the growth and innovation of financial technologies in Nigeria and beyond.

Boasting  a degree in Physics and  MBA in Management, Atekoja  had been deploying her skill to integrate cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data analytics into business operations.

In 2022, the author of the widely acclaimed book “Leading Digital Transformation: Filtering Through the Maze”,  moved from Canada after years of successful consultancy work to the United States, where she continues to build on her legacy while expanding her influence.

Atekoja also holds a certificate in Distruptive Strategy  from Harvard University, and has   authored a number of papers,  including “Prediction of Hard Drive Failures Using Machine Learning Models – Global Journals of Computer Science and Technology”; “Digital Transformation: The Impact of AI on Cloud Transformation – Google Scholar,” among others.

Commenting,  the award organisers in a statement said Atekoja’s work is a testament to her commitment to innovation and financial inclusion.

 “Her platform is bridging a crucial gap in financial accessibility and decision-making in Nigeria,the awarding body stated.

In her remark, the tech guru reiterated her commitment to ease of digital access.

“I am humbled by this recognition. My goal has always been to harness the power of technology to drive positive change and empower individuals and businesses. With this award, we are motivated to push beyond the boundaries”, she said.

Her latest recognition is an affirmation of tireless efforts to promote digital transformation and financial empowerment in Nigeria. Her work continues to inspire and empower individuals and businesses to thrive in the digital age.

