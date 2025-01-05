Adeleke Warns against Violence as Protesters Raze Palace, Injure Osun Monarch

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday warned youths that attacked the Ajeniju of Hallelujah, Oba Jelili Olaiya, and razed down his palace, against acts of lawlessness.

The governor subsequently directed security agencies to fish out those behind the acts.

Olaiya was injured on Friday, following a violent protest by some youths displeased over the installation of an Imam by the monarch.



He was said to have installed a Chief Imam for his community sometime in December 2024, to the chagrin of some Ido Osun youths.

A source in the area, who craved anonymity for security reasons, however, said some youths from Ido-Osun, who felt aggrieved over the installation, staged a protest against it, which later turned violent.



“The protest however turned violent. Part of the palace was vandalised and the monarch was injured.

“The youths from Ido Osun did not want the monarch to install an Imam there because the area is under Ido Osun. Security agents have taken over the premises of the palace,” the source said.

In some of the pictures taken from the scene of the protest, pieces of damaged plastic chairs littered a hall, believed to be located within the palace of Ajeniju.



Adeleke, while reacting to the development in a statement signed by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, frowned at the resort to self-help by some elements within the Ido Osun community.

He added that the State Commissioner of Police had been directed to secure the troubled areas and arrest the ringleaders of the violent actions.



He further directed the Olojudo of Ido Osun, Oba Olayinka Oyetunde to call his rampaging youth to order amidst ongoing law enforcement.

“Resorting to violence to resolve communal disputes is unacceptable and those found wanting will face the full wrath of the law.



“Aside from law enforcement, I have further directed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Dosu Babatunde to commence immediate peace-building and conflict de-escalation in collaboration with the security agencies.

“Any community with grievances is free to approach relevant government agencies to table such for conflict resolution. We will not tolerate violence under whatever guise,” the governor added.