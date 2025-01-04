Kogi Senator, Natasha Empowers Delta Women

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has distributed various equipment to hundreds of women in Abigborodo community in Delta State.

A statement by her media aide, Arogbonlo Israel, yesterday, said the gesture was aimed at promoting economic empowerment and self-sufficiency,

The event, the statement added, marked a significant milestone in the Senator’s efforts to uplift the socio-economic status of women in the community. During the empowerment programme, the Senator presented deep freezers, sewing machines, and grinding machines to the beneficiaries.



The statement read:“These equipment are expected to enable the women to establish or expand their businesses, thereby enhancing their economic prospects.

“Abigborodo community, which is the hometown of Senator Natasha’s husband, was the venue for the empowerment programme.

“The Senator’s decision to empower women in this community underscores her commitment to promoting grassroots development and uplifting the living standards of rural dwellers.



“The empowerment programme is part of Senator Natasha’s broader initiative to promote entrepreneurship, skills acquisition, and economic empowerment among women and youth in Delta.

“By providing the necessary tools and support, the Kogi lawmaker aims to enable the beneficiaries to become self-sufficient and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economic growth.



“The event was attended by community leaders, women groups, and other stakeholders, who praised Senator Natasha’s efforts to empower women in the community.

“The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the senator, promising to make optimal use of the equipment to improve their livelihoods,” it added.