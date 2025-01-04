  • Saturday, 4th January, 2025

Gov Sule Dissolves Exco, Sacks SSG

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday dissolved the State Executive Council and sacked Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Muhammad Aliyu-Ubamdoma.


THISDAY gathered that the decision was announced by the governor at a special emergency executive meeting in Government House, Lafia, yesterday, shortly after the departure of the Vice President Kashim Shetima who was in the state for a one-day working visit to inaugurate some projects in the state.
Also, it was gathered that the dissolution of the exco is expected to have far-reaching implications for the state’s governance and policy implementation.


However, a top government official who preferred anonymity, told THISDAY that although the exact reasons for the dissolution are not yet cleared, added that Governor Sule has been known for his efforts to restructure and strengthen the state’s administration.
 In 2021, Sule dissolved the state executive council, citing the need for a more effective and efficient governance structure.


According to the source, the removal of the SSG was also seen as a significant development, noting that the position plays a crucial role in advising the governor and coordinating state policies.
“As the situation unfolds, citizens of Nasarawa State await further clarification on the implications of this decision and the future direction of the state’s administration,” the source added.


Meanwhile, in a statement signed by Mohammed Iliyasu-Idde, Permanent Secretary Cabinet Affairs and Special Services and obtained by THISDAY, said that Governor Sule expressed his gratitude to the outgoing council members for their contributions towards the growth of the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.


The statement which reads in part said, “All the outgoing council members are to handover the affairs of their ministries and government property in their possession to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries while the SSG is to handover to the permanent secretary cabinet affairs and special services.”
It would be recalled that the governor had in July 2023 submitted the names of 17 commissioner-nominees to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.

