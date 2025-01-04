Convicted Dubai-based Human Trafficker Nabbed at Abuja Airport

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A convicted socialite and arrowhead of an international human trafficking network operating across the Middle East with an operational base in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE) and has been on the wanted list of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) since the past five years, Uadiale Christiana Jacob, a.k.a Christy Evan Osagie a.k.a Christy Gold, has been arrested.



Christy Gold, as she is fondly called by the gang members, was arrested and handed over to NAPTIP by the Officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on duty at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on new year eve on arrival from Dubai for new year celebration in Nigeria.



According to a statement by the spokesman of NAPTIP, Vincent Adekoye, yesterday, Christy other accomplices, one Michael Nduka, Osas Wiseman, Vivian, and a certain Prophet John in Lagos along with others are field officers who assist in the recruitment and subsequent transfer of victims to the suspect, are still on the run.



Adekoye recalled that on the 18th March 2020, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Ikeja Airport Command shared intelligence with NAPTIP Joint Border Task Force/Benin Satellite Office (JBTF/BSO) in respect of one Uadiale Christiana Jacob a.k.a Christy Evan Osagie a.k.a Christy Gold of No 15 Osagie Street, Off 2nd Power Line, Egbon Estate, Benin City, Edo State.



He noted that Christy Gold is a senior member of an organised human trafficking syndicate notorious for the recruitment, trafficking and the sexual exploitation of underage Nigerian girls in Dubai.

He said following the agency’s investigation into the alleged offense to establish culpability, Christiana Uadiale Jacob was arrested by NAPTIP in Ikpoba Hill area, Benin City on the 13th of October 2020 for her involvement in the trafficking of Nigerian girls to Dubai for forced prostitution.



She was charged to the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State on the 25th of November 2020, where she was granted bail. While on court bail, Christiana Uadiale Jacob violated the terms of the bail and absconded to Dubai. After failing severally to appear before the Court, a Bench Warrant was issued by the sitting Judge on the 3rd of November 2021 for her arrest.

Adekoye revealed that to get Christiana Uadiale Jacob to face justice for her crimes, NAPTIP sought the assistance and collaboration of the Honourable Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, National Central Bureau (NCB), INTERPOL Nigeria, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the United Arab Emirates Police for her arrest and extraction to Nigeria.

He added that even while she tried to evade justice, NAPTIP did not relent and as a result of the agency’s diligent prosecution of the case, Christiana Uadiale Jacob was convicted for human trafficking in absentia by Honourable Justice F. A. Olubanjo of the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State on the 21st of March 2024 with sentencing being awaited whenever she is rearrested and brought before the Honourable Court.

The spokesman said luck however ran out on her on the 31st of December 2024, as officers of Nigeria Immigration Service acting in respect of NAPTIP’s request for watchlisting dated 22nd February 2023, nabbed her on arrival inNigeria.

Speaking on the development, Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Bello, lauded the efforts of the Nigerian Immigration Service for apprehending the fleeing human trafficking convict saying that it was a commendable demonstration of inter-agency collaboration.

She added: “I want to specially thank our sister law enforcement agency, the NIS for the arrest of the convict. Recalled that a few weeks ago, I visited the Comptroller General of NIS and the outcome of that advocacy visit is this improved synergy and very efficient collaboration. NAPTIP also appreciates the efforts of other members of the Intelligence Community who are working behind the scenes to apprehend these fellows.

“The convict that has been arrested and convicted will surely be taken to the court to face the sentence by the law.

“This is a clear message to other members of this international criminal gang who are still on the run: They can only hide for a while; they can never hide forever. We have already activated all necessary security and intelligence apparatus, and our partners around the World are on the lookout for these elements. Very soon, the net will catch them.

“I am happy it was a sad end for human traffickers in the country in 2024 and we promise them a hell in 2025.

“We are more determined and will be more decisive this year to fish them out and ensure the protection of Nigerians from trafficking, exploitation, and violence against persons,” Bello stated.