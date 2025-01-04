Abdulrazaq Meets Ifelodun APC Elders, Promises More Infrastructural Devt

︎ Your achievements are visible to the blind, says Ajadi

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has urged party members and elders to embrace unity, mutual understanding and peace, the key ingredients, he said, the party needs to keep its winning streak.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, revealed that the governor spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, Saturday when he received members of the Ifelodun APC Elders’ Council led by Senator Makanjuola Ajadi.

Abdulrazaq acknowledged the support of the Elders’ Council and other party platforms and stakeholders in the local government and across the state.

He pledged to continue to attend to their demands, particularly in the area of road construction, social amenities and political appointments.

“I want us to strengthen and deepen the spirit of working together. A divided house will lead us nowhere,” he said.

“Unity is always essential. If we are divided, people will take advantage of us. So, there is a need for unity, including in Ifelodun.

“Let us work together and look forward to a good year, a year of more prosperity, a year of stability and a year of proper engagement among ourselves.”

The governor expressed displeasure at the conduct of the contractors handling some of the road projects in the region, including Ora township road, saying steps are being taken to boldly address the issue.

He said some of the projects in the area have been concluded, including the new Orisa bridge that connects Irepodun to Ifelodun Local Government.

Ajadi, for his part, said they are strongly committed to the cause of the party, with the elders’ council membership cutting across the 18 political wards of the local government.

He praised the governor for his excellent performance, saying his achievements are visible in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“There is hardly anybody that will say they have not seen your work in their ward. It is not possible. In Babanloma, where I am the Asiwaju, we have seen your works like road construction, hospital rehabilitation, and school rehabilitation, among others,” he said.

“We urge Your Excellency to consider our other requests. I want to pick one road, for example; it is from Oro-Ago to Oke-Oyan. It is about five kilometres, but one may spend one hour on the road because of the bad condition of the road. This is one of the roads that make Ifelodun terrain very difficult.”

The APC Chairman in Ifelodun, Mr. Lukman Abubakar, commended the administration’s interventions on the Ajase-Ipo/Igbaja road, and requested the governor to also consider the Igbaja-Oke-Ode/ Sagbe road; Panada-Agbayangi-Yaru road; and Marafa/Oke-Ode road.

Other members of the delegation who also spoke during the visit included Alhaji M.T. Lawal, Alhaji Abdulrahoof Bello Labelabe, Alhaja Barakat Atunse and Hon. Nike Ayilara.