2025: Lulu-Briggs Foundation Seeks Collaboration for Care of Elderly in Society

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has called for collaboration of all concerned in the care of the elderly in the society.

This is as the foundation celebrated annual new year party for the elderly people in Rivers State, hosted at its purpose-built Biokpo Recreational Centre in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the State.

THISDAY observed the event brought together beneficiaries of the foundation’s flagship Care for Life program, esteemed guests, and dignitaries, including the Foundation’s Chairman, Dr. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs.

The O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, known for its efforts to support vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly, has continued to set a standard for compassionate care and community-building.

The annual New Year Party serves as a bastion of the foundation’s commitment to fostering joy and inclusion for the underserved.

Speaking during the event yesterday, Dr Lulu-Briggs underscored the enduring commitment of the Care for Life program to supporting elderly beneficiaries.

She said intervention in the lives of the elderly and beneficiaries is not a one-off, saying that “Until the Lord Almighty decides to call them home, they are our responsibility. They become our mothers and our fathers, and we care for them until that particular day they leave us.”

She expressed gratitude to the team of doctors, nurses, caregivers, and volunteers who ensure the well-being of the elderly, as well as members of the Chapel of God International Worship Center and others who offer spiritual and emotional support through prayer.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs remarked: “That you see them smiling, strong, and healthy is because God heard your prayers”.

She said the event is in memory of the Foundation’s late benefactor, High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs, whose vision continues to guide its impactful work.

Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs who prayed for encouragement for the year ahead, said: “May the Lord bless you, keep you, and grant you wisdom to choose light over darkness. His grace is abundant this year. Let us walk in His light and glorify His name.”

She explained that the Care for Life program, the foundation’s inaugural initiative, “has been at the heart of its 24-year long mission, with services ranging from regular medical visits to personal caregiving that assists elderly beneficiaries in their daily lives”, adding that “This program embodies the Foundation’s philosophy of lifelong care, ensuring dignity, comfort, and a sense of family for our elders”.

Guests at the event including a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Rivers State, Wogu Boms, representatives from the Red Cross Society, others enjoyed a variety of activities, from creative painting sessions to musical performances by the Chapel of God International Church choir.

The celebration culminated in lively dancing, with the elders radiating joy and gratitude.