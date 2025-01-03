UBA Foundation: Promoting Education and Community Devt

The UBA Foundation (UBAF), the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), has become a pivotal force in supporting education, community welfare, and environmental sustainability in Nigeria.

In 2024, the foundation expanded its impact through the “Each One, Teach One” initiative, which focuses on mentoring students in underserved schools. This programme has reached over 1 million students across Nigeria, equipping them with life skills and career guidance.

Given that Education remains at the heart of the UBA Foundation’s mission, they have given out hundreds of thousands of books across Africa with the ‘Read Africa’ initiative. This programme also ensures that African authors are given priority and promoted as well as investing in them

Also, the annual National Essay Competition, aimed at secondary school students, continues to foster a culture of critical thinking and literacy. In 2024, the competition awarded scholarships to 12 winners, granting them full funding to pursue tertiary education in any Nigerian university.

Beyond education, the foundation also actively engages in community development projects, including equipping hospitals with medical supplies and sponsoring sanitation campaigns.

Through its Tree Planting Campaign, the foundation has contributed to environmental sustainability by planting over 50,000 trees nationwide, promoting awareness about climate change and conservation. They also plan to plant a million trees across Africa this year.