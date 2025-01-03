SSANU Urges FG to Address High Electricity Costs in Universities

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has called on the federal government to urgently address the ongoing electricity crisis in universities across the country.

In a New Year message yesterday in Abuja, SSANU’s National President, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, expressed concern about rising electricity costs in universities, stating they were hindering their ability to function effectively.

Ibrahim emphasised that a reliable power supply was vital for the administration, teaching, research, and community service within the university system.

“We urge the federal government to take immediate action to resolve this energy crisis, as it directly impacts students, the primary stakeholders in our universities,” Ibrahim said.

He also highlighted SSANU’s focus on the Tax Reform Bill currently before the National Assembly, acknowledging its significant impact on the welfare of union members.

According to SSANU, it would articulate a position that will safeguard the interests of its members while contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

Ibrahim stressed the importance of stakeholder engagement in a democracy to ensure inclusivity, transparency, and fairness in policy-making, particularly regarding national issues.

“SSANU is committed to participating actively in this process and will soon articulate its position, advocating for reforms that protect the interests of its members while contributing to the nation’s economic growth,” Ibrahim stated.

SSANU also urged the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, and his team to strengthen their relationship with union, emphasising the need for the federal government to fulfil its outstanding promises to the union.

Ibrahim noted that these commitments were crucial for maintaining industrial harmony and ensuring the welfare of university staff.

On issues of insecurity and economic challenges, SSANU reiterated its concern about the growing insecurity in the country, stressing that sustainable growth was unattainable without adequate security.

Ibrahim called on the government to intensify efforts to tackle the issue, as it was foundational to economic prosperity and development.

The SSANU president also acknowledged the impact of the rising cost of living, inflation, and technological challenges on its members.

He reaffirmed the union’s commitment to advocating for policies that improve the economic and professional well-being of members and for technological upgrades to modernise Nigeria’s universities.

“As we embark on this New Year, let us remain united and resolute in our mission to achieve fairness, equity, and justice for all members.

“The journey ahead may be challenging, but with collective strength and solidarity, we can overcome obstacles and achieve greater milestones,” Ibrahim said.