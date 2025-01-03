  • Friday, 3rd January, 2025

Rain Oil Boss Celebrate Idumuje-Ugboko Women, Children

Idumuje-Ugboko, a community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, was buzzing with excitement as 1,500 children gathered for the Idumuje-Ugboko Children Christmas Party, hosted by Godrey Ogbechie, the Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited.

The annual event brought children together for a day of fun, food, and fellowship, creating unforgettable memories for the young attendees. Speaking to parents at the event, Godrey Ogbechie encouraged them to prioritize their children’s education. She said, “Do whatever it takes that is legally and morally acceptable to train your children well. You brought them into the world, so you have a responsibility to train them. Prioritize education, and that’s why we are giving out back-to-school items to encourage the children.”

She added that the event was organized to give the children a memorable experience and inspire them to dream big.

The party was graced by notable dignitaries, including the Executive Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government, Hon. Emmanuel Bazim Chinye, and the Vice Chairman, Hon. Clara Nneka Dibia. The Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, OON, was also in attendance.

In addition to the children’s celebration, the Gabriel Ogbechie Foundation spread festive cheer by giving out over 600 bags of rice and 10 cows to the women of Idumuje-Ugboko, ensuring a joyful yuletide season for families in the community.

The Idumuje-Ugboko Children Christmas Party continues to be a symbol of unity and hope, bringing families together and inspiring the next generation to dream of a brighter future.

