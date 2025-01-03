NAHCO Extends Handling Contracts with Emirates, Others

Stories by Chinedu Eze

West Africa’s leading ground handling service provider, nahcoaviance, has extended groundling contracts with three leading international carriers, Emirates, Turkish and Virgin Atlantic.

The extension will further enable the company meet up with its projected revenue of N300 billion by 2029, a target it announced at the recent Facts Behind the Figures presentation at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Emirates, which resumed schedule flight operations to Nigeria in October, had previously appointed NAHCO to provide it with complete ground handling services. This arrangement will now be in place for the next five years.

British carrier, Virgin, has always pitched its tent with NAHCO for excellent service delivery.

The ground handlers’ relationship with Turkish Airlines dates back several year and it has consistently been the preferred service provider for the Airline.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NAHCO Plc, Mr. Indranil Gupta, said this is very good news for the Company and its shareholders.

“For 45 years NAHCO has been the leader in ground handling service in Nigeria and the entire West Africa region. We will continue to lead the way, satisfy our clients and delight our shareholders. It is a promise we will keep.” Gupta said.

The GMD/CEO expressed NAHCO’s determination to meet the revenue target.

“NAHCO will continue to invest in equipment and in training to meet our obligations to our clients and to meet our revenue target,” Gupta further added.

The Group Executive Director, Commercial & Business Development, nahcoaviance, Prince SaheedLasisi, described the contracts signing as significant development in the relationship between NAHCO and these great organisations.

Lasisi said: “It is a measure of the trust that the airlines have in us that they have extended our contract with them for these respective years. We are so delighted with this and will go beyond expectations in making them the most satisfied airlines operating into and out of Nigeria.”

According to him, any airline that provides the best service will depend on the ground handler that provides the best service to keep its topflight position. He said NAHCO is honoured with the trust reposed in her by these reputable carriers.

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance) is West Africa’s largest ground handling service provider, with presence in all the major Nigerian airports.