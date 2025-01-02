Tinubu to Governors: Go and Drive Development at the Local Governments

•Says their leadership central to achieving nation’s economic prosperity •Commends THISDAY for making him man of the year despite past doubt

•It’s significant endorsement by a critical paper, declares Abdulrasaq

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, stylishly washed his hands off the lingering local government controversy, when he expressly told the governors to go and drive development in the third tier of government.

This, he noted, was because the governors were critical todriving Nigeria’s development, growth and economicprosperity.

Tinubu, who said this during a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima and governors in Lagos, however, commended THISDAY for making him their man of the year, despite their initial doubt.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu, said the leadership at the subnational level was central to achieving food security, economic prosperity and rapid national growth.

He expressed his gratitude to the governors for their support and collaboration, he highlighted key areas requiring joint effort for the nation’s progress.

“You are the most important link to Nigeria’s prosperity and development. The federal government accounts for about 30 to 35 per cent of the allocated revenue; the rest comes to you. The agricultural value chain depends on you. You own the land, and the job is in your hands,” he said.

Tinubu called for stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments to address pressing challenges, including local government autonomy, agricultural productivity, and currency stability.

Reiterating his commitment to local government development and autonomy, the president stressed its importance for grassroots development and dispelled rumours of disagreement with the governors.

“We will not fight within us. I will drive the change. You control your local governments. You can restore hope by effectively fulfilling what the people expect at the grassroots level.

“There were gossips that we had disagreements on local government autonomy. No. Just drive development at the local government. Nobody wants to take them away from you, but we need collaboration. Let’s do it together and ensure Nigeria is better off for it,” he said.

While urging governors to prioritise agricultural growth as a pathway to economic stability, Tinubu said, “We have to work harder, grow more, and ensure the situation of our currency improves. Nigeria will see prosperity, but it requires consistent effort from all of us.”

He urged the governors to take pride in their efforts and acknowledged their progress across the states.

His words: “There is no state we cannot visit and be proud of its development. We have better allocations now. Let me take the abuse; you take the privileges. Together, we will build a nation we are all proud of.”

Reflecting on his leadership journey in the last 19 months, the president expressed confidence in Nigeria’s capacity to thrive given the resilience and leadership demonstrated by the administration.

“I am glad I asked for this job, and Nigerians gave me the mandate. We’ll be on this voyage together. I thank all of you for where we are today and where we are heading,” he said.

The President, however, announced that he would be visiting Enugu State on January 4 as part of his planned visits to some states.

Tinubu, who also welcomed his declaration by THISDAY newspaper as Man Of The Year, commended the newspaper for recognising “what they considered a failure initially, but is now a success.”

Speaking, chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, described THISDAY’s decision to name Tinubu Man of the Year as a significant endorsement of the administration’s policies.

He noted that the acknowledgement from a media outlet known for critical media coverage during the campaign reflected the tangible progress made under Tinubu’s leadership.

“The policies are working. In agriculture, I was in Jigawa. The complaint in Jigawa was that there was a bumper harvest, but because of the strength of our currency, traders exported the harvest.

“So, most of us are encouraging ourselves to buy bumper stocks into our silos, store them for the rainy day. So, in terms of agriculture, the policy is working. We’ll continue to deepen that and ensure we are 100% sustained in food security and feed the whole of West Africa,” he said.

The governor urged the president to visit various states to see the ongoing transformations and progress firsthand.

He assured Tinubu of the steadfast support of the governors, particularly in contributing to local security architecture to further enhance the nation’s security.

“I must confess that I have not done two years in this administration, but I’ve done more projects in two years than in the four years of my first term.

“We are getting more funding due to the restructuring of the economy. Yes, there is inflation, but we are overriding it,” Abdulrazaq said.

At another meeting with the National Assembly, Tinubu said his administration was encouraged by the legislature’ssupport in the last 19 months, adding that he was determined to take Nigeria to the Promised Land.

“Nigerians are the heart of everything we are doing. We have come to serve. You have made my day by coming on this visit. Happy New Year. May God bless you and our country and give our nation more prosperity.

“The transformative journey we have embarked upon is for all of us. It is for our tomorrow. It is for the future generation. Your commitment will yield that fruit for the babies yet unborn.

“Your commitment to value addition and bringing about the spirit of can do and must do is for all of us together. It is for us to build a nation. We have confidence and competence.

“The enslavers want us to be anything but enslaved people, but we say no. We are determined, we are capable, and we are resolute, and we will be there. We will take Nigeria to that Promised Land with you,” Tinubu said.

Acknowledging the encouragement from the lawmakers, the president pledged to work harder, embrace intellectual inquisitiveness, and make courageous decisions for national development.

“We have a saying in Yoruba that it is only a courageous dog that will capture the animal in the bush,” he added.

Earlier, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended the president for his courage and commitment to reform and assured him that the National Assembly was firmly behind his administration.

“On this journey of restoration, transformation and rebuilding the nation, you are not alone. The National Assembly is with you and will stand by you,” he said.

Akpabio highlighted the positive economic outlook under the Tinubu administration, citing achievements such as oversubscription of Nigeria’s Eurobond, improvements in ease of doing business, and growing foreign investor confidence.

“We salute our men in uniform and commend you for your bold reforms. Investors remain interested in Nigeria because of your leadership, and we will continue to smile as the benefits materialise,” he added.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on his part, commended the president for his respect and support of the National Assembly.

He said many key figures in the administration, including the president, vice-president, wife of the president, chief of staff to the president, secretary to the government of the federation, and several ministers, were all former members of the National Assembly.

”The National Assembly should consider itself lucky, and to God be the glory, Mr President, the National Assembly today is more united than ever.

”The National Assembly is more fulfilled than ever before because there is nothing we have ever knocked on your door to request for the National Assembly that you have not obliged.

”This is historic. This is commendable. We need to thank you for that. I also want to thank you for bringing more succour to the poor.

”Nigerians had more challenges at the beginning of 2023, but as the year ended, more food and prosperity started pouring in. We believe 2025 will be the ultimate year where every Nigerian will be proud of this administration, ” he said.