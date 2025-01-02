NNPC Now Profit-oriented Global Energy Leader, Company Tells Obasanjo, Invites Ex-President to Tour Port Harcourt, Warri Refineries

By Onuminya Innocent

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has said it is now a profit-oriented global energy leader and has expanded beyond oil and gas to become an integrated energy company.

It also explained that the complete rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refining Company and Warri Refinery was not the typical Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) of the past but a comprehensive overhaul designed to meet world-class standards.

NNPC’s explanation came following remarks by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a television interview during which he expressed skepticism about the rehabilitated refineries, citing his own government’s attempts to revamp or even get an oil major to operate the refineries.

“I was told not too long ago that since that time, more than two billion dollars have been squandered on the refinery and they still will not work.

“If a company like Shell tells me what they told me, I will believe them. If anybody tells you now that it is working, why are they now with Aliko? And Aliko will make his own refinery work; not only make it work, he will make it deliver,” Obasanjo had said in that interview.

When THISDAY contacted the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPC Ltd., Mr Olufemi Soneye, for his response to the former President’s remarks, Soneye said, “We hold President Olusegun Obasanjo in the highest regard as a respected statesman who has made significant contributions to the growth and progress of Nigeria. His dedication to national development and his right to speak on matters of national importance are both deeply respected.

“In response to his recent comments, we would like to respectfully highlight the remarkable transformation of the NNPC. Today, NNPC has evolved into NNPC Limited, a private entity that has transitioned from being a loss-making organization to becoming a profit-oriented global energy leader.”

Soneye said, “under this new model, NNPC Limited has expanded beyond oil and gas to become an integrated energy company”, adding that the focus of the company “is not only on harnessing traditional resources but also on developing cleaner, cheaper, and sustainable energy solutions to meet Nigeria’s growing demands.”

He listed the complete rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PhRC) and Warri Refinery as notable achievements of the company.

“This is not the typical Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) of the past but a comprehensive overhaul designed to meet world-class standards. Similar efforts are underway at the old Port Harcourt Refinery and Kaduna Refinery, ensuring these facilities are enhanced and maintained to global standards for sustainable operation,” Soneye disclosed.

He said, “This progress has been driven by the visionary leadership of the NNPC Limited board and the management team led by GCEO Mele Kyari, alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s transformative policies in the energy sector. Together, they have achieved unprecedented milestones, setting NNPC Limited on a path to redefine energy security for Nigeria while positioning the company as a leader on the global energy stage.”

Soliciting Obasanjo’s support and guidance for the company, Soneye also urged the former president to tour the rehabilitated refineries to see the remarkable progress achieved.

“We extend an invitation to our esteemed former president to join us in this historic journey. His wisdom and experience are invaluable, and we deeply appreciate his insights and guidance, which will always be welcomed and cherished.

“Additionally, we warmly invite President Obasanjo to tour the rehabilitated refineries and witness firsthand the progress made under the leadership of NNPC Limited.

“We remain grateful for his enduring contributions to Nigeria’s development and are committed to building a brighter, more prosperous future for our nation. Together, we can continue to ensure energy security and deliver sustainable value to all Nigerians,” he said.