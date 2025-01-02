Connect to God’s Power to Succeed in 2025, Says Olukoya

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries )MFM), Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, has called on believers across the world to connect to God’s power, saying God is the only survival strategy to scale through 2025.

According to him, any individual who does not want to be oppressed, suppressed and battered by the wicked and crooked ones must connect him or herself to God, with the ability to see things from God’s perspective through targeted prayers.

He said there will be plenty of open doors for those seeking marital breakthroughs and fruit of the womb breakthroughs this year.

Olukoya stated these during the inter-denominational Cross Over/ Prosperity Night programme of the church held at Prayer City, Lagos -Ibadan Expressway.

He said there is greater hope for Nigeria and nations of the world in this new because God will raise transformative leaders all over the world.

He therefore declared 2025 a year of restoration.

Olukoya, however, warned promiscuous men who specialise in adultery to desist as the marine world has dispatched their agents in form of ladies to capture souls of men. The general overseer, revealed that more prayers are needed to tackle strange economic and political turbulence , massive weather turbulence like floods and all kinds of weather disturbances.

His words:” The ultimate solution to live year 2025 successfully is to connect to God’s power , you must know God personally and Intimaly this year and ensure your “Spiritual Eyes” are open to see things from God’s perspectives, the way God is seeing it.”

“You must have God’s power to conquer strong enemies this year because the only thing enemies respect is God’s power. You cannot afford to be ignorant this year. Also you need targeted prayers according to the Bible, word of God this year because 2025 is a year of strange battle where the crooked want to attack the straight, a year where the oppressed will fight the free, a year where the empty want to empty the full, where the thief want to fight the owner. However note that this year God will scatter the plans of the enemies with divine interruption. For us in MFM this is our year of Power and Undeniable victories.”