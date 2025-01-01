  • Wednesday, 1st January, 2025

Otunba Fayose Felicitates Nigerians, Assures  Ekiti Citizens of Better Deal 

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

A frontline governorship aspirant and philanthropist, Otunba Emmanuel Fayose has extended felicitations to Christians in Nigeria on the occasion of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In a statement  yesterday  Otunba Fayose also lamented the developmental deficit in his home state of Ekiti with an assurance to the people that hope is on the horizon.

Otunba Fayose called on Christians in the country to imbibe the lessons and spirit of the season, which he said is service to humanity.

He said: “I am using the opportunity of the yuletide season to urge our Christian brothers and sisters as well as all Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion to imbibe the spirit of love and service to humanity.

“Just like Jesus Christ who sacrificed himself for mankind, we as citizens of Nigeria must always look out for one another in love and sacrifice in our collective efforts to make our country great in the comity of nations.”

Turning to Ekiti State, he said: “It is, however, unfortunate that the state has become an underachiever despite its numerous human and material resources.

“Though successive administrations have tried but Ekiti is not where it ought to be. Mass poverty, infrastructure deficit have become the order of the day.

“Despite all these, I am calling on all sons and daughters of our dear state as well as other residents to remain hopeful of better days that would come.

“While remaining hopeful, I equally urge them to also be reflective of where they will be casting their lots as we will be selecting a new governor come 2026.

“For me, the best assurance will be for all of us to make the right choice that would guarantee a positive future for us all,” he added.

Otunba Fayose is currently leading other aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the incoming governorship election in Ekiti State.

