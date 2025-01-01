Maalouf: SBC Committed to Drive Green Economy Forward

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Managing Director of Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), Ziad Maalouf, has said the company is committed to driving the green economy in the country.

This is as the company recently wrapped up its highly anticipated Sustainability Week themed, “Championing Circular Economy in our Business and Communities-THE SABI WAY,” which brought together participants from 18 schools across the six districts of Lagos to compete in a green-themed skills challenge.

Speaking at the event held at the SBC manufacturing plant in Ikeja, Lagos, Maalouf said the company is happy to Wrap 2024 with Strong Commitment to drive sustainable development.

He said the event focused on promoting sustainability practices, particularly plastic waste management and upcycling, while also fostering solutions aligned with the circular economy.

According to him, “We are incredibly proud of these future leaders who have participated in the Green Skills School Challenge and Exhibition as part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability. This initiative aligns with SBC’s core values of fostering innovation, promoting environmental awareness, and supporting the next generation of leaders who will drive the green economy forward. It’s inspiring to see how passionate and committed the students are to making a difference. We believe that through initiatives like this, we can empower youth to become the sustainability champions of tomorrow.

“This initiative, which was part of a broader sustainability effort by SBC, brought together students, educators, environmental advocates, NGOs, and government representatives to showcase the creativity and innovation of young minds in the fight against plastic pollution through upcycling of plastic waste in pursuance of SDG 11 Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG 12 Responsible Production and Consumption and SDG13Climate Action.”