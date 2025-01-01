Igoche Mark: A New Dawn for Nigerian Sports in 2025

Basketball Promoter and Initiator of Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, Mr. Igoche Mark, has expressed optimism in Nigerian sports sector in the new year with the coming onboard of the National Sports Commission; as he thanked President Bola Tinubu for demonstrating a steadfast commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s sports economy.

In his 2025 New Year Message on Tuesday titled: “A New Dawn for Nigerian Sports in 2025”, Mark emphasised that the National Sports Commission (NSC) must learn from past mistakes and avoid the ineffective practices that have hindered progress in the sector especially with the allocation of over ₦78 billion in the 2025 budget specifically for sports development

As the world welcomes the year 2025, a wave of optimism is sweeping through the Nigerian sports community, fueled by the establishment of the National Sports Commission. This pivotal development marks a significant turning point in the nation’s sports framework, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the helm, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s sports economy.

In a bold move, the Nigerian government has allocated over ₦78 billion in the 2025 budget specifically for sports development. This substantial investment is a clear indication of the administration’s dedication to advancing sports in the country.

However, as Igoche Mark, a prominent basketball promoter and the initiator of the Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, emphasizes, the NSC must learn from past mistakes and avoid the ineffective practices that have hindered progress in the sector.

Mark calls upon sports administrators to adopt a governance framework that prioritises professionalism and accountability within the various sports federations. “The current landscape is fraught with challenges, as many federations, including the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), are plagued by internal conflicts and leadership issues,” stressed Mark while urging the NSC to address these problems shouldif it hopes to succeed in its mission.

As Nigeria gears up for the next FIFA World Cup, Mark urges the NSC to cleanse the federations of ineffective leadership. He warns that without critical reforms, the commission risks becoming a monumental failure, jeopardizing the future of sports in Nigeria.

To the athletes, Mark offers encouragement, urging them to seize the opportunities presented by the new sports framework. With the right support and infrastructure in place, he believes that Nigerian athletes can shine on the global stage and bring pride to the nation.

Mark also reaches out to the passionate fans of Nigerian sports, asking them to continue their unwavering support for athletes and teams. “The energy and enthusiasm of fans serve as a vital source of motivation for athletes striving for success.”

Reflecting on the journey ahead, Mark quotes the inspiring words of Nelson Mandela: “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” He calls on all stakeholders to rise to the challenge of transforming Nigerian sports, making 2025 a year to remember.