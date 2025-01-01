Gombe Approves N4.205bn for Gratuity Payment, N31.5bn  Road Networks

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved N4.205 billion for the payment of 2019/2020 gratuities to 2,204 retired civil servants at the state level.

This was announced yesterday by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, during a press briefing held after the State Executive Council meeting.

Dr. Jatau explained that this approval follows the successful clearance of the 2014-2018 backlog of gratuities, amounting to over N13 billion, which was for 5,658 retirees at the state level and 6,027 retirees at the local government level. He further disclosed that since its inception, the administration of Governor Yahaya has settled gratuities for retired civil servants across the state and local government levels, totaling N17.235 billion.

The deputy governor described the administration’s commitment to consistent gratuity payments and overall retirement benefit settlements as a rare benchmark, contrasting the neglect often displayed by political actors towards retirees nationwide.

Speaking on infrastructure, the Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport, Engr. Usman Maijama’a Kallamu, disclosed that the Council approved N31.547 billion for the construction of an underpass to connect Yemi Osibanjo Road with the Central Business District (CBD) and the State Secretariat, as well as construction of 18.1kilometers of road network within the areas. .

The commissioner explained that the approval was necessitated by the anticipated increase in traffic once the CBD becomes operational. The contract, awarded to Triacta Nigeria, has a 20-month completion timeline.

He assured the public that ongoing work at the CBD is progressing as planned and will be delivered on schedule.

The Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Malam Muhammad Gambo Magaji, spoke on the approval of the Gombe State 2025 Business Enabling and Regulatory Action Plan (BERAP).

The plan, according to him, is a prerequisite for implementing the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER), a World Bank programme aimed at improving the business environment in participating states.

The commissioner noted that Gombe State’s continuous investment in security and pro-business policies has fostered a stable, productive, and competitive environment for businesses to thrive.

The Head of Civil Service, Armed Kasimu Abdullahi, commended Governor Yahaya for fulfilling his promise to clear all gratuity backlogs before leaving office.

He urged civil servants to reciprocate the gesture by demonstrating greater commitment to their duties.

The Head of Service also advised retirees to make prudent use of their entitlements to improve their livelihoods and contribute to the state’s economic growth. .