Association Demands Accountability in Anti-Fraud Fight

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), South-west Chapter, has sought for accountability and transparency in the fight against fraud and related crimes in Nigeria.

During a programme marking 2024 International Fraud Awareness Week (IFAW), the body also stressed collective anti-fraud initiative to achieve optimum result.

President of the ACFE, South-west Chapter, Dr Titilayo Fowokan, lamented alarming surge in financial fraud, which is said to be costing the country about N18 billion annually.

Fowokan stressed the need to promote culture of integrity to protect the nation’s economic resources.

In marking the week, the association engaged stakeholders via a webinar themed, “Building an Anti-Fraud Programme” as well as a virtual panel session centred around: “Ethics & Fraud: Navigating Fine line between Risk and Deception”.

This followed shortly with a courtesy visit to partners, including the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), KPMG Nigeria and Forvis Mazars.

Fowokan said that the visits underscored the value of shared knowledge and joint initiatives in fighting corruption, while she explored collaboration opportunities with the partners on knowledge sharing, trainings and industry focused anti-fraud initiatives.

Commenting, Country Head of ACCA Nigeria, Mr. Tom Isibor said: “Partnerships like this reinforce the fight against corruption in Nigeria.”

Also, Partner and Head of Forensic Services at KPMG, Olawuyi Saheed, laid emphasis on shared commitment to fighting fraud, convincing that collaboration is key to addressing systemic fraud risks.

Fowokan, in her remark reiterated the objective of the body to fostering accountability and strengthening professional competence of fraud examiners.

She mentioned that the association participation in IFAW further cemented its position as a leader in the global fight against financial crimes.

“The ACFE’s efforts are focused on enhancing anti-fraud practices across sectors, with a robust agenda that includes capacity building, social visibility, and anti-fraud collaboration. The progress we made in 2024 set a strong foundation for a fraud-free Nigeria, as we plan to deepen our engagement in 2025, driving ethical practices and transparency across sectors,” she said.