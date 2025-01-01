  • Wednesday, 1st January, 2025

Akinyemi Eulogises Jimmy Carter, Wants Leaders to Emulate Ex-US Leader

Nigeria | 10 hours ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Founder and President, Academy of International Affairs (AIA), Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, yesterday paid tribute to the late President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, who recently died at the age of 100 years.

Describing him as a very principled man in a statement he personally signed, Akinyemi said that Carter’s life should continue to give hope and direction to those who currently occupy  public office worldwide.

“The news of President Jimmy Carter’s passing provides an opportunity for me to pay tribute to this remarkable man. In 1978, as the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), I had the honour of hosting him during his historic visit to sub-Saharan Africa, the first by a sitting US President.

“President Carter’s speech at the National Arts Theatre echoed a vision of mutual respect and partnership between the United States and Nigeria and called for a shared commitment to fostering bilateral ties and addressing common challenges.

“President Jimmy Carter was a highly principled and moral man who regarded power as an opportunity to enhance the lives of several people in the public domain. He was not enamoured of power in itself; he saw it as a means to improve the lives of others,” Akinyemi pointed out.

He explained that it was remarkable that Carter did not win the Nobel Peace Prize as President of the United States, but won it after he left office because of his commitment to enhancing and uplifting the lives of poor people all over the world.

“His life should continue to give hope and direction to those who occupy public office. Public office is meant to serve, not to empower and enrich the office holders,” Akinyemi added.

Akinyemi prayed that Carter’s public life continue to give hope to those in power and those they are ruling over, especially  officeholders who play the role of peacemakers.

“The lasting lesson that all of us will learn from the life of Jimmy Carter is that we can get recognition even after office by going around doing good rather than going around running down one’s country or running down one’s successors. That is the lasting image. That’s the lasting lesson that we should all embrace,” he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.