To Guarantee Steady Supply of Products, Dangote Refinery, Ardova Plc Sign Bulk Purchase Agreement

Ejiofor Alike

As part of its effort to guarantee steady supply of petroleum products at affordable prices for its customers, Ardova Plc, one of Nigeria’s major integrated downstream oil and gas businesses has established a bulk purchase framework with Dangote Refinery.

Head of Brands and Corporate Communications, Ardova Plc, Mr Grant Onome said in a statement issued yesterday that this framework will see Ardova Plc offtake a full slate of petroleum products from the 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery.

The statement added that the agreement will ensure that Ardova Plc delivers petroleum products at competitive prices nationwide.

“While Ardova Plc has been a significant offtaker from the refinery since its inception, this new framework will institutionalise a more robust relationship between the two companies to further enhance the emerging competitive landscape in the downstream oil and gas industry in the country,” the statement said.

The statement added that the framework is in line with President Tinubu’s drive for competition and improved efficiency in the industry.

Dangote Refinery had recently exported its first consignment of petrol to Cameroon, in what the company described as a landmark move for regional energy integration.

The product was received by Neptune Oil in the Central African country.

Neptune Oil is a leading energy company in Cameroon, committed to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

Ardova Plc is a Nigerian leading indigenous and integrated energy company involved in the distribution of petroleum products.

With an extensive network of over 700 retail outlets in Nigeria and significant storage facilities in Apapa, Lagos State, Onne, Rivers State, and Oghara, Delta State, the company procures and distribute petrol, diesel, kerosene, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The company’s services also involve the manufacturing and distribution of a wide range of quality lubricants from our oil blending plant in Apapa, Lagos.

These lubricants include: Super V, Visco 2000 and Diesel Motor Oil.

Ardova is also the sole authorised distributor of Shell Engine Oils and Lubricant in Nigeria.