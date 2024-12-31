Advocate Pushes for Better Healthcare Service Delivery

Raheem Akingbolu





Popular health advocate and medical doctor, Dr. Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, has called for improved healthcare service delivery that will be enjoyed by all Nigerians.

According to him, all hands must be on deck to achieve improved healthcare services across the country. And as part of his efforts to impact the society and promote effective health care system, he has illuminated and donated a state-of-the-art 11KW solar power solution powered by the Luminous Rayverter, installed at the Mother-Child Centre of Epe General Hospital, Lagos State.

Speaking on this impactful initiative, Dr. Egemba, said it is expected to provide electricity for critical healthcare services, thereby eliminating disruptions caused by power outages.

Egemba, who commands an audience of over seven million followers across social media platforms, shared his vision and emphasised that during the yuletide, he wanted to give back in a way that truly saves lives.

He said: “The Mother-Child Centre plays a vital role in our healthcare system, providing essential care for mothers and newborns. For a project like this, I needed a solution I could trust—one that combines efficiency, durability, and strong after-sales support. Luminous was the natural choice.”

According to him, his decision to choose Luminous reflects his commitment to excellence and innovation in reliable power supply.

He explained that the Rayverter inverter, designed for the unique demands of the Nigerian power landscape, guarantees round-the-clock energy availability, empowering healthcare workers to focus on saving lives without worrying about power disruptions.

According to him, this project underscores his unwavering dedication to improving lives through practical solutions, leveraging technology to address pressing community needs.

“It also highlights the critical role of reliable solar power in transforming healthcare delivery across Nigeria, a vision shared by Simba Group, distributors of Luminous in Nigeria,” he noted.

Commenting on the partnership, a spokesperson for Simba remarked: “We are honoured that Dr. Egemba chose Luminous for this life-changing project. His commitment to impacting lives aligns perfectly with our mission of powering progress and enabling communities to thrive with reliable energy solutions. The Rayverter inverter is more than just a product—it’s a promise of reliability and innovation.”

Dr. Egemba is one of Nigeria’s most prominent health advocates, using his platform to educate, inspire, and drive positive change. With a strong focus on healthcare accessibility and innovation, he continues to lead impactful initiatives that transform lives and strengthen communities.