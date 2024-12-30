Police Arrest Four Minors for Theft

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested four minors for allegedly stealing iron rods from an uncompleted building in the Guzape area of Abuja.

The suspects identified as Matthew Vincent, 15; Timothy Shedrack, 15; Moses Vincent, 11, and Lucky Enoch, were caught following a complaint made at the Guzape Police Station.

Residents of the area had reported suspicious activities at the construction site, noting that the minors were seen entering the building nightly.

Witnesses described hearing loud noises and observing swift movements as the children dismantled parts of the structure.

The Police Command said preliminary investigations indicated that the minors gained access by scaling the fence and used crude tools to remove the iron rods, which they reportedly sold to a local scrap dealer known as ‘Babanbola’.

It was also disclosed that efforts are underway to locate the Babanbola, who is believed to be involved in a broader network facilitating the theft and sale of construction materials in the area.

Speaking on the incident, Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT Command, Olatunji Disu, urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s activities, especially during late hours.

He emphasised the importance of providing guidance to prevent criminal behavior, and urged community members to report suspicious activities promptly and support initiatives aimed at creating safer environments.

Disu advised business owners and scrap dealers to verify the sources of materials before purchase and to report anyone attempting to sell stolen goods.

He said: “Construction site owners should enhance security measures, including deploying guards and installing surveillance systems.

“The police remain committed to maintaining law and order across the territory,” assuring the people that the minors will be moved to juvenile homes for rehabilitation, and those found culpable will face legal consequences.