Nigeria’s first private Aviation Institute holds maiden Matriculation in Enugu

Excitement filled the air as Eastwing Aviation Institute made history at Emene, Enugu, as the first private aviation school held its maiden matriculation.

The event, which took place on the school premises, was filled with the ambiance of new students dressed in matriculation gowns, attended by well-wishers and family members.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, the Founder of the school, Dr Christopher Edeh, said the event marked a significant milestone in the history of institute.

“Today, we gather to formally welcome and induct our pioneer students into the Eastwing Aviation Institute family. This momentous occasion signals the beginning of an exciting journey, filled with discovery, growth, and transformation,” Edeh said.

He commended the matriculating students for choosing the institute as ‘their gateway to a rewarding career in aviation’ noting that during their studies they were provided with a world-class training and facilities and a supportive environment that fosters excellence.”

Edeh urged them to “become ambassadors of Eastwing Aviation Institute, upholding our values of integrity, professionalism, and innovation.”

While acknowledging the cost of studying aeronautics, founder appealed to Nigerians to support its scholarship scheme aimed at enrolling more students who had the talents and skills but lack the resources to pursue their dreams in aviation.

The Registrar of the institute, Nnamdi Hojo said aviation sector was neither large nor loud but very reserved and specialized sector

He said the school had good equipment for aviation training and professionals in the aviation field to help facilitate the learning and growth of the students enrolled in the school.

“The school equally have about six professors in different sectors of aviation with master degree holders to make sure we give them the best for being our pioneer students.

“Students who are Interested in obtaining knowledge in the aviation field there is no need to travel outside the country for that as we give you the best knowledge in the aviation field for a very affordable rate,” Hojo said.

Also speaking, a parent, Mrs Chinagorom Wogbo said she was excited that her son attended the institute, being ‘ the first of its kind in the Southeast.”

She said she got to know about the institute on internet, adding that her son’s insistence on studying aeronautical made her enroll him at Eastwing aviation.

“We got to know about the school through Internet because my son was bent on doing aeronautical; we need to help him out but before this, he gained admission in Lagos University.

“But because of his age; we didn’t want him to far away from us, until we started making researches until we found out that we had great Institute Eastwing Aviation in Enugu.

“I am very satisfied with the school and didn’t know that one of this kind of institution is now in the East. Quite the best!,” Wogbo noted.

A student, Wisdom Adiele, said, “I feel so special and different being here because the lecturers do their best to ensure the students know everything they should about aircraft.

“I feel excited that today is our matriculation day,” Adiele said.

Eastwing Aviation Institute is the first privately owned aviation institute in Nigeria approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to admit science students that meet the cut off mark of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (Jamb).

The school will train the students in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology to National and Higher National level.

Eastwing Aviation Institute is committed to providing quality education and training in aviation. However, the institute recognizes that the cost of studying aeronautics can be prohibitively expensive for many students.

To address this challenge, Eastwing Aviation Institute has established a subsidiary NGO, the Eastwing Youth Foundation. The foundation is seeking funds to support underprivileged kids who have a dream in aviation but are financially handicapped.

The institute is appealing to the general public to help support the scholarship scheme, which aims to enroll more students who have the talents and skills but lack the resources to pursue their dreams in aviation.