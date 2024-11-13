Okpebholo Dissolves Boards’ Executives, Sacks Political Appointees

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has announced the dissolution of all boards executives, agencies and parastatals in the state with immediate effect.

Governor Okpebholo also sacked all political appointees, just as he directed that all permanent secretaries appointed from outside the state public/civil service to vacate their positions immediately.

These decisions were contained in a press statement issued Wednesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Fred Itua, in Benin City.

The statement read: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the dissolution of executives of all boards, agencies and parastatals in Edo State Public Service with immediate effect.

“In addition, all permanent secretaries appointed from outside the state public/civil service and all political appointees are hereby relieved of their appointments.

“Accordingly, all affected appointees are to hand over all government properties in their possession to the most senior public officer in their respective ministries, departments and agencies.”