NDLEA Holds Anti-Drug Abuse Sensitisation Lecture at Park Royal College

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Tincan Island Port Strategic Command, has continued its school-based sensitisation programme with a lecture at Park Royal College, Apapa, Lagos, at the weekend.

The enlightenment is part of a broader initiative by the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), to engage educational institutions across Lagos and the entire country.

In his remarks, Commander Ofoyeju Mitchell of the anti-narcotic agency highlighted the importance of catching them young through primary prevention strategies.

“Drugs do not discriminate. They can affect anyone, from the brightest student to the most promising athlete. The consequences are not just personal, but the ripple effects cut through families, schools and entire communities. It is imperative that young people understand the harmful effects of substance abuse,” he stated.

He encouraged students to make informed choices and resist peer pressure.

The school’s principal, Aduke Akinboboye, thanked the NDLEA officials for the lecture, which she described as timely.

“On behalf of the management, I sincerely thank you and your team for coming. This lecture is timely and beneficial. I personally learnt a lot from the presentation, and this will really be helpful to the students in making good decisions when confronted with issues of drugs,” she said.

The event featured enlightening presentations by NDLEA officials, who discussed various aspects of drug abuse, including its health consequences, legal ramifications, and social implications. The theme of the lecture was ‘Say No to Drugs: Empowering the Future’.

The NDLEA officials also showcased testimonials from recovering persons with drug use disorders, emphasising the emotional and psychological toll it takes on individuals and their families.

Students were also given the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the speakers. Some of the participants expressed curiosity about the types of drugs prevalent in their communities and strategies for identifying people who use drugs.

NDLEA officials provided insightful answers and resources for students, admonishing them to live a lifestyle free from drug use and be successful in their academic pursuits. The lecture concluded with a rallying call for students to take an active role in spreading awareness about the dangers of drugs.

The drug demand reduction event is part of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign initiative, aimed at educating students on the dangers of drug abuse and promoting a drug-free society. Tincan Island Port Strategic Command plans to hold more sensitisation lectures and workshops in various schools, reaffirming its commitment to a healthier, drug-free society.