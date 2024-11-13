Enugu O42 NBC Trade Fair Records N500m Transactions, Says Govt

The recently concluded Enugu 042 NBC Trade Fair recorded transaction volume in excess of N500m, it has emerged.

The fair, which was organised by the Enugu SME Agency and NaijaBrandChick (NBC) at Okpara Square, Enugu, also attracted over 120 vendors, mainly from the fashion, food, electronics, and across various other sectors, a development that reflects Enugu State’s increasing economic vibrancy and grow into a commercial hub.

These were disclosed by the CEO of the Enugu SME Agency and Special Adviser to the Governor on MSMEs & Digital Economy, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, who noted that the Enugu O42 NBC Trade Fair aligned with Governor Peter Mbah’s vision to grow Enugu State’s economy from $4.4bn to $30bn and make the state one of Nigeria’s top three states by GDP.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday, Chilo-Offiah said, “The fair, which held on 2nd and 3rd November, attracted over 120 vendors from various sectors, including fashion, food, electronics, and more. More than 30,000 shoppers from within and outside Enugu attended, showcasing the state’s ability to draw significant foot traffic. This large turnout demonstrated Enugu’s appeal as a destination for trade and commerce, with the added assurance of security, allowing businesses to flourish without concern.

“This collaboration between the Enugu SME Agency and NaijaBrandChick founded by Mrs. Nelly Abogu reflects the Enugu State Government’s active role in supporting small businesses and fostering local economic growth. Under the leadership of Governor Dr. Peter Mbah, the state continues to emphasize its commitment to empowering MSMEs as a cornerstone of its development strategy.

“One of the standout features of the trade fair was the introduction of the ‘Peter Naira’, a special shopping voucher initiated by the Enugu State Government and distributed via social media channels. Over 2 million ‘Peter Naira’ were distributed to shoppers, enabling them to purchase goods for free.

“This initiative demonstrated the state’s dedication to making shopping more accessible while promoting local businesses. It also reflects the government’s outreach to engage the public and create excitement around local trade.”

He added that government awarded 10 booths worth N2.5 million free to outstanding business owners in line with its commitment to supporting MSMEs.

“These business owners were provided with an invaluable platform to display their products and services to a large audience. This initiative not only helped businesses gain exposure, but also highlighted the state’s efforts to encourage entrepreneurship and foster business growth.

“Many vendors at the fair reported exceptional sales, with some even selling out their products on the first day. The fair served as an excellent platform for local businesses to showcase their goods and connect with a large customer base. Positive feedback from vendors included comments about the overwhelming number of customers and the business opportunities generated through the event, indicating the fair’s effectiveness in boosting sales and fostering business relationships.

“The success of the fair highlighted Enugu as a business-friendly environment, making it an attractive destination for local and international investors. With over 120 vendors and a significant number of shoppers, the state’s capacity to host large-scale commercial events and provide an environment conducive to business growth is not in doubt,” the CEO of the Enugu SME Agency said.

Meanwhile, touring the fair, the Secretary of the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, described the fair as remarkable.

“It was good that I came to see and understand fully the level of engagements going on here between Ndi Enugu and all the people that came to showcase their brands. We are so grateful as a government for the partnership with the NaijaBrandChick and for the way they were able to organise Nigerian women, largely, to be economically independent. This aligns with His Excellency’s vision in Enugu to grow our GDP. This is quite remarkable and indeed our tomorrow is here,” the SSG stated.