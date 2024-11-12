Ogunmodede Justifies Eguavoen’s Recall of Sadiq Umar, Others 

Remo Stars Manager, Daniel Ogunmodede, has weighed in on the main reason why Super Eagles Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, invited Real Sociedad’s Sadiq Umar, AJ Auxerre’s Gabriel Osho and Nasarawa United’s Victor Collins to the

senior national team to take on Benin Republic on Thursday in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

With Nigeria needing just one point from the remaining two matches on the road to the finals in Morocco next year, Eguavoen extended invites to the trio for the AFCON 2025 qualifiers as a way of testing fresh legs and recalling those he believes still have something to contribute to the senior national team.

In an interview with NFF TVyesterday, Ogunmodede who is one of the two assistant coaches attached to Eguavoen, insisted that the invitation of the three players “is in the best interest of the nation going by the spate of injuries of some of the regulars players.”

Ogunmodede noted that Sadiq Umar, who was an unused forward by Real Sociedad on Sunday in the team’s lone goal win against leaders, FC Barcelona, had previously been sidelined due to injury but has now returned to full fitness.

“(Umar) Sadiq has been in the team for a while. He was also out due to injury. Now he’s back. As for Nasarawa’s Collins, the head coach felt the team needed the left-footed centre-back. And presently in the NPFL, we have a Collins who has, to a reasonable extent, proved his worth,” Ogunmodede pointed out.

Elaborating on Collins’ selection, he further stressed the importance of having a left-footed centre-back in the squad.

According to the Remo Stars gaffer, the head coach’s thorough scouting of the local league helped him identify Collins as a key player whose performances have stood him out in the Nigerian Premier Football League.

“This is to show that the head coach is doing a massive job. He has gone round the country to watch the league, and in Victor Collins, he has this utmost belief. I’ve only watched him two, three times in the league and possibly he is the strongest left-footed centre-back presently we have in the Nigerian Premier Football League,” he added.

He also spoke on the recall of former KAA Gent defender, Gabriel Osho, who could not make his debut in Nigeria’s clashes with Ghana and Mali due to injury worries.

Ogunmodede said the AJ Auxerre defender was picked as the perfect replacement for injured West Brom defender, Semi Ajayi.

“We believe each player is capable and qualified to represent Nigeria. Most are familiar faces, though Gabriel Osho is a new addition due to Semi Ajayi’s recent surgery,” he stressed

The Super Eagles will tackle Benin on Thursday at the Stade Félix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, then welcome Rwanda to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on the 18th of November to cap the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.