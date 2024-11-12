Ekiti Inaugurates Community Health Vanguards

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government, in its bid to ensure pregnant women and children get the best medical assistance, has launched over 354 health volunteers across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The Health Vanguard Project was birthed as part of the state government healthcare in its bid to ensure that proper orientation is carried out in communities where women and children will have unhindered access to medical facilities.

The event, which took place at the Okeyinmin Health centre in Ado Ekiti under the project mother and child, is targeting pregnant women, children and other vulnerable people who are considered the most vulnerable to diseases and infections.

The Project Director, Ayodele Alegbeleye, said Solina Health in conjunction with other groups like the NSSF partnered the Ekiti State Government through the office of the

The Commissioner for Health Dr. Oyebanji Filani, will facilitate healthcare services to the doorsteps of every citizen of the state.

Mr. Alegbeleye said the commissioner took interest in the project and with the help of Ekiti State Government, who decided to have a harmonized health structure in the state which will make access to health care easier in the communities.

Each of the 177 wards in the state is expected to have two volunteers who have gone on sensitization skills and trainings to help the people at the community levels by ensuring the people are adequately informed and taken advantage of the medical facilities and health care services.

The Commissioner for Health, Filani, declared that the volunteers, having been well equipped with intensive trainings, have been given vests for easier recognition, tools and other materials necessary to carry out their duties effectively while they are expected to ensure that people, especially pregnant women and children, are registered for proper medical attention, possible prevention of malaria in expectant mothers and children with adequate treatment should there be need for it.

He said the volunteers would meet the target audience, speak to them about ante-natal and other while encouraging them to visit health centres.

The 354 volunteers are expected to kick-start their campaigns in various communities even as the director appealed that more people should volunteer for the project.