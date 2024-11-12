Damilola Ogunbiyi, SEforALL’s CEO, Recognised in TIME 100 List of lnfluential Leaders on Climate Action

…Sustainable energy and development trailblazer receives yet another prestigious award

TIME has named the CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, and Co-Chair of UN-Energy, Damilola Ogunbiyi, in its 2024 TIME100 Climate, recognising the 100 most innovative leaders driving business climate action. The recognition is yet another prestigious honour for Damilola Ogunbiyi, a sustainable energy and development trailblazer.



She was recognised for being a steadfast voice and champion of the Global South, and for her passion to accelerate a just and equitable energy transition. Leading with global advocacy, thought leadership, and advisory support, the CEO of SEforALL has championed greater climate action through the lens of decarbonizing energy systems.



While reflecting on the recognition, Francesco Starace, Chair, Governance Board of SEforALL, said: “Sustainable energy is a key solution if we are to tackle the climate crisis and usher in a greener, brighter future. Damilola has been an impactful leader demonstrating that change can happen in record time, if there is dedication and focus. As a Governance Board, we congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”

In her remarks, Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, and Co-Chair of UN-Energy, stated: “This is not just a recognition of my work and my amazing colleagues at SEforALL, but of the entire team of people that have supported the vision of accelerating action on climate change and energy poverty – focused on not leaving anyone behind!”

This TIME100 recognition is one among many other awards that Ogunbiyi has received in the last two years –a reflection of the transformative work she has done during her first term at SEforALL, and as the UN Special Representative to the Secretary-General.



In September 2024, she received the First Class Order of Zayed II from the UAE President in recognition of her contribution to the success of the climate conference, COP28. She was also honoured with the Global Female Leadership Impact (GFLI) Award in the same month. In March 2024, she was recognised as a trailblazer in her field by the Reuters’ Trailblazing Women in Climate and the Reuters’ Trailblazing Women in Energy.

Last year, she received the Energy Institute President’s Award in recognition of her continued role in solving critical global issues.

Damilola Ogunbiyi has been at the helm of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) since January 2020. Under her leadership, the organisation has made great strides to enable just, equitable and sustainable energy transitions that ensure better quality of life and opportunities for people living in developing regions. During this period, SEforALL has supported over 90 countries globally, and secured commitments of more than $1.3 trillion in energy finance.

Sustainable Energy for All is an independent organization, hosted by UNOPS, with a global mandate to accelerate progress on the energy transition in emerging and developing countries. We work at the intersection of energy, climate, and development. We collaborate with governments and partners worldwide to end energy poverty, accelerate the deployment of renewable energy solutions, and combat climate change.