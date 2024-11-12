APC Stalwarts Behind Yahaya Bello’s Persecution, Youth Leaders Allege

Youth Leaders of the All Progressives Congress have accused unnamed stalwarts of the party of “being behind the persecution” of former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged politically motivated reasons.

The youth leaders from across the 36 states of the country and the FCT, under the aegis of APC Youth Leaders Forum (AYLF), wondered why those who had contributed immensely towards the development of the party as well as helped in securing the presidency which President Bola Tinubu enjoys today, have been singled out for persecution and undue harassment.

In a statement jointly signed by the Forum’s National President, Alh Abdullahi Danbaba, and the National Secretary, Dr Chike Ihedioha, AYLF insisted that some individuals were bent on destroying the party over permutations ahead of the 2027 elections and their desire for political offices.

The AYLF is a Youth mobilisation network registered with the All Progressives Congress National Secretariat and at the fore front of youth mobilization and organization since the creation of the party.

According to the youth leaders, from records so far on the ongoing case, it is clear that the former governor has been on the side of the law since the beginning of the case, being protected by the law all along.

“His achievements in Kogi State are there for all to see within the period he was there as governor and there have been many testimonies to this fact. Those that are using the EFCC against him have forgotten that there are people that the EFCC should actually go after if we must sanitise this country that have been ignored.

“We must save this administration from ridicule by our detractors. Those who are afraid of one thing or the other before the 2027 elections are also sponsoring articles in the name of dubious APC groups to discredit the former governor. But Nigerians are not fools. They can identify genuine claims,” the Youth leaders said.

They said a statement credited to a youth group attacking ex-Gov Bello only revealed the hands of the said APC stalwarts in the alleged EFCC persecution.

The statement reads in part, “We have it on good authority that the endless harassment, persecution and intimidation of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, by the EFCC is all politically motivated, stoked by those nursing 2027 agenda.

“It is worrisome that when the foot soldiers of the party should be rewarded handsomely for the several milestones achieved during recent elections, they are being hounded and branded as criminals by undesirable characters in the party. This is despite the achievements recorded in Kogi State, that earned APC victory at both the presidential and governorship elections.

“Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State is another figure who has been marked to be rubbished by those who have contributed next to nothing to the growth of our party.

“This is the right time for the President to show leadership and stop these individuals from sinking this party because of politically motivated prejudice, hate and sheer wickedness,” the youth leaders said.

They further urged the immediate withdrawal of politically motivated corruption related petitions before the EFCC, ICPC and other anti-corruption agencies as a right step to put back the party on the right track.

“Let the EFCC do its job without being used to hound perceived enemies of a few influential people in the party,” the AYLF urged.