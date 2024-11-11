  • Monday, 11th November, 2024

TIA 2024 Celebrates Innovation, Recognises Tech Experts

Business | 7 hours ago

Emma Okonji

Tech Innovation Awards (TIA 2024), at the weekend in Lagos, celebrated technology innovation and resilience that transformed Nigeria’s tech space, while recognising technology experts and organisations that have worked towards Nigeria’s digital transformation.

It was an evening to reward individuals and organisations that have kept the Nigeria’s ICT industry at the forefront of transformation and growth in the past years, which held at the Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.   

CEO of Instinctwave, Mr. Akin Naphtal, organiser of the 8th Tech Innovation Awards 2024, in his welcome speech, said the gathering of tech experts was not

not only to celebrate achievements and innovation in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, but to also acknowledge the tremendous resilience and determination that keeps the industry at the forefront of transformation and growth, adding that the essence is to celebrate excellence, resilience, tenacity and audacious dreamers shaping Nigeria’s digital space and pushing the boundaries of what was never thought was possible.

