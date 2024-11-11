It reflects forward-thinking approach to governance and economic growth, reckons

DAVID AKPAN

The professional pedigree of the executive Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno came to the limelight recently at the groundbreaking of the iconic Ibom towers in Lagos. Eno, an accomplished finance expert, who rose to the pinnacle of his career in the

financial services sector before venturing into private entrepreneurship, brought the wealth of experience to public service. The needless criticism that trailed the project are largely fuelled by either outright ignorance or mischief.

In a groundbreaking move that set the model for maximizing under-utilized government property for the better value and rewards, Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has launched a landmark real estate development—Ibom Towers—in Lagos. This ambitious project, symbolizing hope and progress, is not only a feat of inter-state collaboration but also a testament to the visionary leadership of the governor, whose commitment to sustainable economic growth, innovative development, and regional collaboration stands as an inspiring model for Nigeria’s future.

The ambitious 18-storey Ibom Towers development will serve as a revenue generator, employment engine, and symbol of unity between Akwa Ibom and Lagos States, promising to create lasting benefits for both communities. The prime real estate of the state located in Lagos is being put into use that will be of overall benefit to the people of the state.

The Ibom Towers project stands out as a unique inter-state development. The project promises to be more than a luxurious residential complex. It will feature upscale apartments, gyms, pools, and smart building technology, positioning itself as a premium residence designed to attract urban professionals. Beyond its residential allure, Ibom Towers is a testament to Eno’s vision for creating projects that boost revenue and foster new economic opportunities.

The socio-economic benefits of this project are better-imagined. The rent revenue and the fulfillment that comes with the success of the project are enough motivation for the dynamic governor to embark on. He understands how capital works, and how to enhance moribund assets to shore-up the dwindling revenue of the state.

The Ibom Towers project reflects his forward-thinking approach to governance, prioritizing sustainable economic growth and unity. From his early days in office, Governor Eno has shown an unwavering commitment to fostering prosperity in Akwa Ibom by creating new development paths and expanding economic opportunities.

The governor’s vision for Ibom Towers highlights his belief in collaborative governance, as he works closely with Lagos State to forge a shared path to prosperity. This project is more than just a real estate venture; it is a beacon of economic synergy, where two states join hands to address common goals. In the words of Governor Eno, “Whenever leaders invest in forward-looking projects like this, there are challenges. But a leader must look to the future.” His words capture the essence of his leadership—one that embraces the challenges of today to secure a better tomorrow.

This deft move, among many other laudable initiatives the governor has been championing since he got into the saddle, have earned the admiration of the people of the state, particularly for his commitment to developing Akwa Ibom and extending its influence beyond state borders.

In a practical demonstration of bipartisanship patriotism, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in Lagos, showed good faith on the project. He graced the groundbreaking ceremony, and pledged necessary support. Sanwo-Olu’s enthusiastic support underscores the shared economic aspirations of both states.

By strategically locating the project in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, Governor Eno has shown his acumen in connecting Akwa Ibom’s growth ambitions with Lagos’s bustling economy. With Lagos’s large population and vibrant economy, Ibom Towers is poised to draw professionals, investors, and tourists alike. It is a model of development that emphasizes the importance of location and the potential for states to collaborate in building mutual prosperity.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Ibom Towers is its emphasis on collaboration and unity. Governor Eno’s leadership transcends political affiliations, reflecting his commitment to bipartisanship in the service of shared goals. At the groundbreaking ceremony, he expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his contributions to Lagos, underlining the importance of building on the foundations laid by predecessors and leaders from other states. Governor Eno’s decision to build Ibom Towers in Lagos speaks volumes about his willingness to think beyond borders, fostering a culture of unity and shared prosperity. His efforts align with the broader goals of Nigerian states, particularly during challenging economic times, by emphasizing the value of pooling resources and working together. As Governor Eno said, “This is the essence of bipartisanship; it should not be limited by political affiliations.” His words capture a commitment to unity that can inspire other leaders across Nigeria, serving as a reminder that collaboration, rather than rivalry, can drive the country forward.

This innovative development template of Umo Eno has become an inspiring model for Nigeria’s future, particularly at a time the nation navigates a period of economic challenges. Projects like Ibom Towers highlight the importance of innovation, unity, and collaboration in driving progress.

Akpan writes from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State