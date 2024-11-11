Nasarawa, Plateau Governors Applaud New Pay TV 

* Say pay-as-you-go system possible

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule and his Plateau State counterpart, Caleb Mutfwang, have stated that pay-as-you-go satellite television service is now possible in Nigeria, urging citizens to patronise Luft TV which made its debut on Sunday.

They both spoke at the unveiling and launch of Luft Pay TV, a Nigerian pay TV company, in Abuja.

Sule said: “I strongly believe that Luft TV has come at a time that Nigeria misses the most. My understanding of pay TV is actually similar to the story of MTN and Globacom here in this country.

“When MTN started, they would say that there was no per second billing. But in our own case, the moment Globacom came, they started with per second billing.

“And today, my understanding of pay TV is a situation where you pay only what you want. So, in a day, I can select that I watch TV only between a certain time to a certain time.

“And so, I have my pay TV for that, because that’s the way I understood it from where I used to pay for pay TV. And just like the demonstrations and all the other speakers have mentioned, at a time like this, when the economy is actually challenging, I need to pay only for what I want.”

He advised the management of Luft Pay TV to be creative so that the content that is going to come from them has to focus on news, on the youth, on sports, documentary, history and more important, the culture and the media.

“You continue to promote the culture and the media like this. This is the time that Nigeria has reached,” he said.

On his part, Governor Muftwang said: “I am here because I believe in promoting local initiative. And I think that this is what Luft TV is bringing on board. I know that for industries like the entertainment industry, variety is important.

“Therefore, local news should be encouraged. And we should be able to give people options, qualitative options. At very economic prices, we must be able to share profit with the people who make business profitable.

“Therefore, I salute this initiative and I want to encourage Nigerians to patronise Luft. It’s a great initiative.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chairman Luft Pay TV, Dr. Bright Echefu, said that the launch had ushered in a new era of entertainment for Nigerians.

According to him, the pay TV platform promises to deliver the best of global and local content, tailored to meet the diverse needs of Nigerian audiences.

He also stated that Luft Pay TV boasts cutting-edge technology, delivering crystal-clear HD quality, multi-device compatibility, and an affordable subscription plan.

“Our services offer an unparalleled entertainment experience, featuring thrilling Nollywood blockbusters, live sports action, international news, reality shows, and a dedicated kiddies channel for children’s education and entertainment.

“Our motto, ‘Together Forever,’ reflects our dedication to connecting Nigerians across distances, providing a sense of home and community through exceptional television,” he said.