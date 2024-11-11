Lagos Lawmakers Pass Vote of Confidence in Obasa, as Speaker Turns 52

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed a vote of confidence on Speaker Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa saying they remain satisfied with his leadership of the House.

The vote of confidence on the Speaker coincided with his 52nd birthday as the lawmakers eulogised him for uplifting the country’s democracy through laws that impact positively on the people.

“I rise this afternoon to move a motion that a vote of confidence be passed on the Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa to continue the good work that he has always done, especially in this 10th Assembly.

“It is good to note that every decision the Speaker has taken in the House has been with the full consent of his fellow lawmakers. He consults the members and gets their opinions,” Majority Leader Noheem Adams raised during plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

Hon. Adams said his motion, seconded by Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh (Ajeromi-Ifelodun I), followed a wide consultation.

Deputy Majority Leader Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, while supporting the motion, added: “We have absolute confidence in his leadership and there is no better way to show this than to pass a vote of confidence on the Speaker.”

As part of the birthday celebration, the ⁸lawmakers praised the Speaker for his influential leadership.

“I celebrate my Speaker and note his impactful leadership. On behalf of my constituents in Eti-Osa, I wish him a happy birthday,” Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa 2) said.

On his part, Hon. Nureni Akinsanya commended Dr. Obasa for his loyalty to whatever he believes in.

“No matter the circumstances, Obasa stands by you. I pray to Almighty Allah to grant him more wisdom and to bless him and his family. May he have no cause for regret in life. I wish him all the best,” he remarked.

Hon. Aro Moshood, who conveyed his birthday wishes, acknowledged Speaker Obasa’s instrumental role in shaping Lagos and Nigeria as well as his dedication to public service.

Other lawmakers joined in extending their congratulations, wishing the Speaker long life filled with greater achievements.

The House commemorated the occasion by showcasing a clip of Speaker Obasa’s significant contributions to major laws passed in the Assembly.