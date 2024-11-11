KILLING JOURNALISTS IS NOT FUNNY

At a rally in Lititz before the elections, Donald Trump said “…And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much”. This was followed by laughter instead of condemnation.

So often there are reports of journalists being killed, some well known including Jamal Khashoggi, some unknown including well over 100 in the current Israel-Gaza war. They are not unknown to their families, friends and co-workers but to the public there are too many to hear much of them.

Why are journalist killed? It is rarely accidental, even in wars, but occurs because they tell the truth and people don’t want to hear that or allow others to.

Donald Trump must support free and independent journalism.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, A