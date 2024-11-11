KFC Unveils New Menu Options Tailored to Nigerian Tastes

Mary Nnah

KFC Nigeria has unveiled its new Naija Flavours range, designed to cater to the unique preferences of Nigerian consumers. The lineup includes the Suya Zinger, Pepe Zinger, and Suya Chicken, featuring locally-inspired flavors.

The Suya Zinger adds Yaji spice to the classic Zinger Burger, while the Pepe Zinger incorporates pepper spice. The Suya Chicken variant of the Hot & Crispy Chicken features suya sprinkles, as part of its continued commitment to offering meals that resonate with local taste buds.

The introduction of the new offerings depicts KFC’s dedication to continually connecting with Nigerian consumers by offering products that are not just globally recognized but locally relevant.

This launch demonstrates KFC’s efforts to adapt global brands to local tastes. “Our goal is to offer products that resonate with Nigerian consumers,” a company spokesperson said.

In addition to the new menu options, KFC has introduced the Streetwise 1500 value meal, comprising a regular Spicy Rice and two Zinger Wings. This affordable option aims to make KFC accessible to budget-conscious consumers.