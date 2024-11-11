Dikko Hails MFM Women Basketball Club over FIBA Zone 3 Victory

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko has congratulated Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Women Basketball Club for doing the nation proud at the ongoing Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) Africa Women Basketball League zone 3 qualifiers in Monrovia, Liberia.

Speaking shortly after the Nigerian women’s league champions qualified for the finals of the Women Basketball League Africa holding in Dakar, Senegal from 6 to 12 December 2024, the NSC Chairman said it was a thing of joy that the MFM girls have shown that Nigeria has the potential to dominate the rest of Africa and the world in sports.

“I’ve been following the exploits of the MFM girls and I’m glad that they’ve made the country proud by qualifying for the bigger stage which is the FIBA league for women in Africa where the best 8 teams will assemble in December. I have no doubt in my mind that they will hold their own against the rest of Africa.

“I want to commend the MFM General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya for his investment in youths and sports in Nigeria. We all recall the exploits of MFM Football team that was a force to reckon with in the NPFL and they represented Nigeria in the CAF Champions League a few years ago during my time as the chairman of NPFL. I am also aware that MFM has a wrestling team that has produced world beaters and even a table tennis team. These are worthy of commendations from the clergy and indeed the MFM model duly align with the NSC vision of domestic sports development. We thank him and urge him not to stop impacting the youths because we will find a way of showing our support in the days to come”, stated the NSC Chairman.

Dikko also congratulate the Nigerian Customs for their great efforts to get to the semi-final of the competition where they lost to MFM.

MFM Women Basketball club defeated the country’s other representatives, Nigeria Customs in the semi final played at the Samuel Kayon Doe stadium in Monrovia on Saturday evening and will be Nigeria’s sole representatives in the FIBA Africa Women Basketball League in Dakar, Senegal.