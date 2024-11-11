Coalition Lauds Gov Radda for Recruiting 550 Community Watch Corps Operatives

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has commended the state Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, for recruiting and training additional 550 personnel into the Katsina Community Watch Corps (KCWC).

Radda had recently recruited, trained and graduated another batch of 550 personnel into the state-owned security outfit to support conventional security agencies in combating security challenges in the state.

The coalition in a statement made available to THISDAY last Sunday by its Coordinator, Abdullahi Kabir, said the recruitment of the personnel further underscores Governor Radda’s unwavering commitment in addressing security challenges in the state.

The group said the community-driven and participatory security initiative would tackle the recent resurgence of banditry in some parts of Katsina State, and enhance the security and stability of the state.

It added that the recruitment drive further highlights the importance of community-led security efforts in the state aimed at empowering citizens to work alongside state authorities in safeguarding their neighbourhoods.

The coalition implored the newly recruited 550-member community watch corps to discharge their responsibilities with integrity and commitment devoid of partiality and anchored on principles of fairness, justice and professionalism.

The statement read: “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) Katsina State chapter has commended the efforts of Governor Dikko Umar Radda, for his steadfast commitment to enhancing the security and stability of Katsina State.

“The successful passing out parade of the second intake of this programme is a highly commendable initiative, especially in the wake of recent security challenges in areas like Jibia. This proactive measure demonstrates the governor’s dedication to protecting our communities and securing the well-being of all citizens.”

The group, however, urged residents of the state to support members of the community watch corps to succeed in their primary assignment of protecting lives and property of the citizens by providing intelligence information on activities of criminal elements.

While noting that the support of citizens was indispensable in achieving lasting peace and security in Katsina State, the coalition reiterated its readiness in supporting the local security outfit in tackling security challenges bedevilling the state.