Bolanle Austen-Peters Unveils Plan to Make Lagos Global Theatre Hub

Mary Nnah

Lagos is poised for a cultural revolution as renowned theatre producer and director, Bolanle Austen-Peters, recently announced the launch of the Lagos International Theatre Festival.

Austen-Peters, who stated this at press conference, said this groundbreaking initiative is set to catapult the city to the forefront of the global theatre scene, showcasing its vibrant cultural landscape to the world.

According to her, the four-day extravaganza, slated for November 14-17, 2024, will unite performers from across the globe under the theme “Culture Unmasked.”

World-class performances will be hosted at four iconic locations: UNILAG, Terra Kulture, Muson Centre, and Glover Hall.

Austen-Peters, who is the Founder of Terra Kulture, drew from her over 22-year industry expertise and commitment to nurturing Nigerian talent to create this groundbreaking festival.

“I didn’t want to do this festival,” she said, “but I recognised that as a front liner with Terra Kulture 22 years later, creating jobs, creating opportunities with an academy that has trained over 24,000 young people today, I had no choice but to do it.”

She noted further, “We will make Lagos the best theatre location in West Africa, Africa, and the world!”

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has thrown his weight behind the project, citing its alignment with the state’s economic master plan. This strategic partnership underscores the government’s commitment to establishing Lagos as a cultural and creative powerhouse, with entertainment and tourism fueling economic growth.

The Lagos International Theatre Festival is poised to revolutionise the city’s entertainment scene, cementing its status as a hub for artistic expression and innovation. With Austen-Peters at the helm, Lagos is set to take centre stage, attracting global attention and solidifying its position as a major player in the world of theatre.

As the city gears up for this spectacular event, expectations are high. The festival promises to be a celebration of diversity, creativity, and excellence, showcasing the best of Lagos and Nigeria to the world. With its rich cultural heritage and vibrant artistic community, Lagos is ready to shine on the global stage.

The Lagos International Theatre Festival is more than just an event but a movement and the declaration of Lagos’ arrival as a major cultural force.