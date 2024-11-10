Olori Atuwatse’s History in London

Olori Ivie Atuwatse III, wife of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has been a distinguished advocate for Africa’s development, a visionary and a trailblazer.

Through her initiatives with the Iwere Foundation and Elevate Africa, the Queen Consort of Warri has dedicated herself to creating sustainable pathways for growth, poverty alleviation, and social equity in her community and beyond.

Her leadership extends to initiatives that inspire resilience and promote innovation across the continent, reflecting her commitment to shaping a prosperous future for the African continent.

Barely a month after she was conferred with the United States President’s Lifetime Achievement Award —a prestigious honour conferred on her by Americorps and the office of the President of the United States— for her immense dedication to a life of purposeful service and impact, Olori Ivie has equally been conferred with the ancient illustrious award of the Honorary Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony held at Guildhall, United Kingdom.

The award is one of the United Kingdom’s most esteemed civic recognitions. It is a rare honour that celebrates the Olori’s transformative leadership and her commitment to amplifying Africa’s authentic narratives on the global stage.

She becomes the first African Queen to receive this accolade previously bestowed on select eminent personalities, such as Winston Churchill, Queen Elizabeth II, Nelson Mandela, Stephen Hawking, and Princess Diana.

“This honour and its weight have further entrenched my responsibility to God and my people to live a life of impact…It’s a renewed call to uplift others, represent my heritage with pride and use the platform to continue championing positive change within my community,” Olori Ivie said.

Freedom of the City of London Award, dating back to 1237, is one of the oldest surviving traditional ceremonies still in existence today, symbolising a unique bond between the City of London and its most distinguished recipients.

The award recognises individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society, embodying values of leadership, courage, and philanthropy.