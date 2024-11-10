  • Sunday, 10th November, 2024

Mourinho Slammed for Protesting over ‘Unpunished Tackle’ on Osayi-Samuel 

Sport | 23 hours ago

Fenerbahce Coach Jose Mourinho has been suspended for one match and fined by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) for criticising the performance of the Video Assistant Referee after a 3-2 Super Lig win at Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor were awarded two penalties in the second half following VAR interventions and with the scores level at 2-2. 

Mourinho was incensed when a challenge on Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel went unpunished.

The Portuguese coach suggested VAR official Atilla Karaoglan had missed the incident, adding that the Turkish league “smells bad” and that international fans had no reason to watch the league.

The TFF said in a statement yesterday that Mourinho’s comments were “contrary to sportsmanship, sports ethics or fair-play understanding,” reports Reuters.

The governing body added Mourinho’s remarks were “intended to damage the reputation of the TFF, to lower the value of Turkish football, to overshadow or discredit the impartiality of referees and other competition officials”.

Mourinho was fined 600,000 Turkish lira ($18,000) for unsportsmanlike behaviour and 58,500 for his conduct towards the opposing team’s fans.

Fenerbahce Vice President Acun Ilicali was also fined for criticising the refereeing in a statement on the club’s website.

