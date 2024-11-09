  • Saturday, 9th November, 2024

Mrs Tinubu: Praying for the Nation Responsibility of All Nigerians

.Says she’s not organising any national prayer

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has declared that praying for the Nigerian nation is not the task of selected individuals but that of all Nigerians.
Mrs Tinubu, in a statement issued on Saturday by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, said she believed that praying for Nigeria is the responsibility of every Nigerian, irrespective of religious belief, political affiliation, tribe or tongue.
According to the release, while the First Lady, a Christian and strong advocate of prayer and praying for Nigeria believed that prayer is an act that must be done willingly, conscientiously and correctly.
It also clarified that Mrs Tinubu is not organizing a National Prayer in apparent reaction to the news making rounds in some conventional and social media platforms which it described as unfounded and misleading.
“Consequently, anyone who might have come across the purported news of the joint National Prayer for Nigeria should disregard it as false.
“Members of the public are advised to verify the authenticity of any news or event involving the First Lady of Nigeria or her Office through Official channels.
“Kindly be advised accordingly,” the release further stated.

