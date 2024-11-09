Kabiru Dogo Hails Gov Sule’s Revolutionary Strides in Nasarawa Sports Development

Nasarawa United Football Club Coach, Kabiru Dogo, has showered accolades on Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, for his unwavering commitment to sports and youth development in the state.

Dogo, a seasoned football tactician, praised Governor Sule’s visionary leadership and investments in sports infrastructure, programmes, and initiatives aimed at empowering young people.“Governor Sule’s impact on sports and youth development in Nasarawa State is unparalleled,” Dogo told journalists, as the Solid Miners gear up for their NPFL matchday 11 encounter against Kwara United.

“His administration’s efforts have transformed the sports landscape, providing opportunities for our youth to excel and showcase their talents.”

Citing the renovation of the Lafia Stadium and construction of new sports facilities across the state, Dogo highlighted the governor’s dedication to creating conducive environments for athletes to thrive.

“Governor Sule’s commitment to sports development is not limited to infrastructure alone,” Dogo emphasised. Continuing, he said, “His support for grassroots programmes, youth empowerment initiatives, and educational scholarships has been remarkable.”

Dogo attributed the recent successes of Nasarawa United, including their impressive performances in the Nigerian Professional Football League, to the governor’s unwavering support.

“Governor Sule’s encouragement and resources have boosted our team’s morale and competitiveness,” he acknowledged, adding, “We’re grateful for his leadership and look forward to continued partnership in developing sports and youth talent in Nasarawa State.”

Governor Sule’s administration has also launched various initiatives aimed at promoting youth engagement, skills acquisition, and entrepreneurship. These efforts have resonated with Dogo, who believes that sports and youth development are integral to the state’s socio-economic growth.

“As a coach and stakeholder, I’m proud to associate with his administration’s laudable initiatives, and I urge all stakeholders to support his noble cause.” Dogo concluded.