  • Sunday, 10th November, 2024

Fire Outbreak at Lagos Port, NPA, APM Terminals Say Inferno Contained

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and APM Terminals weekend contained a fire outbreak on a crane at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa.
The terminal operator said there were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the fire. It also said that the incident did not disrupt operations at the port.
“We extend our sincere gratitude to the NPA Management and NPA Fire Service for their prompt assistance in managing the situation.
“We are pleased to confirm that all personnel are safe, with no injuries or fatalities reported. The safety of our employees, partners, and the surrounding community is our top priority, and we are proud that our stringent safety measures played a critical role in preventing any harm. Operations at the terminal have not been disrupted, and we continue to operate as usual,” APM Terminals said in a statement.
It said a thorough investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the fire.
“We appreciate the support and understanding of our stakeholders during this time and remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational excellence,” it added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.