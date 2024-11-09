Fagbemi Advises Lawyers against Working in Isolation, Lists Benefits of Partnership

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has harped on the need for legal practitioners in the country to embrace the concept of partnership in the practice of the Law profession.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, at the inauguration of the multi million naira Law Corridor new office complex and book presentation on Modern Nigerian Legal System, Fagbemi who observed that it is no longer fashionable for individual law firms to work in isolation, stated that partnership brings lawyers with diverse knowledge in different fields to work together towards achieving efficient legal practice.

The AGF in addition stressed that partnership in legal practice enhances expertise, increased capacity, risk management amongst others.

The Law Corridor has Pelumi Olajengbesi as Managing Partner, Henry Kelechukwu Eni-Otu (Lead Partner) and Ganiyu Ajibola Bello (Deputy Managing Partner).

Speaking on the topic: ‘Leveraging Partnership for growth in Nigeria Legal Practice’, the minister pointed out that partnership in practice allows for comprehensive legal solution to wide range of issues, as well as enhances creativity and jurisprudence.

“When seasoned practitioners partner with younger lawyers, the next generation of practitioners learn from their experiences.

“In return, younger lawyers bring fresh perspectives in adaptability, driving the profession to knee innovations.

“Another good aspect of partnership is sustainability and resilience to create more room for accountability, to support network where challenges can be faced collectively to meet client’s expectations.

“Collaboration enhances good relationship which is a cornerstone of the law profession as client’s seek not expertise, but a team that understands their needs to receive comprehensive services,” the AGF stated.

Earlier in his speech, Chairman of the occasion, who doubles as Chairman, Body of Benchers, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), urged lawyers behind Law Corridor firm to be good partners, and making trust amongst them their watchword.

Awomolo added that they should continue to build integrity in the law profession, while upholding high ethical integrity as cornerstone of their legal practice.

Speaking at the occasion, Olajengbesi said the modern Law Corridor edifice “is an innovative and cosmopolitan legal powerhouse, uniquely positioned to practice across a broad spectrum of traditional and modern legal disciplines.”

Olajengbesi expressed the commitment of the partners towards achieving the highest standards of legal excellence, adding that Law Corridor is distinguished by a team of seasoned legal experts, each bringing a wealth of experience and an in-depth understanding of both straightforward and complex legal matters.

“We seamlessly navigate conventional practice areas, corporate law, and pioneering legal fields, grounded in a steadfast commitment to ethical principles, meticulous due diligence, and the cultivation of long lasting client relationships.”

Dignitaries present at the occasion include, Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and others