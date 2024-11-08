Ogbomro Grammar School Emerges New Champions of Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup

A new winner has emerged in the annual Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup, with Ogbomro Grammar School, Ogbomro, Uvwie, becoming the sixth winner of the tournament. They defeated Umutu Secondary School 2-0 to win the seventh edition of the final played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State on Thursday.

One goal in each half secured the 2-0 win for Ogbomro to put paid to the dreams of Umutu Secondary School’s coach, Emeka Odigili, who wanted to win the title for two different schools after leading Umuja Mixed Sec. Sch. Umuaja, Ukwaini, to the 2023 title.

The first edition of the revamped Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup was won by Mastercare International School, Asaba, followed by Marvel International School, Ughelli in 2018.

Obule International School, Sapele was the winner in 2019 before College of Commerce, Warri, secured the 2020 and 2021 edition of the developmental secondary school tournament.

Speaking at the final, the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank PLC, Dr. Adaora Umeoji OON, ably represented by Deputy General Manager, Lucky Ighade, appreciated the Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for his unwavering support in the state especially in the area of sport.

According to the GMD, the dream of the chairman and founder of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, was to inspire African youths to start locally but think globally.

“In this context, Zenith Bank’s contributions to grassroots sports development in primary and secondary schools are both timely and commendable,” the CEO said.

“Legendary Brazilian footballer, Pele, once said, ‘success is not an accident, but hard work, perseverance, and passion for what you do.”

Early in the day, Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Kwale defeated Okene M/S/S, Okuokoko 3-0 in the Third Place match.

The winning team went home with a sum of N2million with a brand new coaster bus with the second and third place team going home with N1.5m and N1m respectively.